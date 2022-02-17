Cause of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire remains a mystery

Ten months after a fire ravaged parts of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, the Gauteng department of health does not know how the fire started, saying investigations are still ongoing.

To speed up the renovations, the provincial health department has turned to its national counterpart after it could not agree with Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) on the cost of renovations for the hospital.

Speaking at a media briefing where the provincial health bosses gave an update on the academic hospital, Gauteng Acting DG Thabo Masebe said everyone involved was concerned about the pace the project was moving with.

"Everyone is concerned; clinicians are concerned about their patients and the pace the project was moving with and parties have also expressed concern, saying the facility was taking too long.

"One of the causes for the delays in the remedial work needed at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was there was no agreement between health and infrastructure development as health didn't give the scope of work needed and the two couldn't agree with the budget," Masebe said.

On Sunday the Gauteng government announced the suspension of nine senior officials, some of whom include officials from GDID.

Masebe said because they did not want a repeat of the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in the West rand flagged by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), where the contract ballooned to ten times the original amount, they turned to the national department of health for help.

"On February 9, Premier David Makhura signed a proclamation transferring the remedial work of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to national. We agreed on this due to the capacity constraints we're experiencing due the suspension of the officials," he said.