Stop circus at Charlotte Maxeke
Yesterday the Gauteng provincial government called a press briefing to update the public about the “latest developments” on Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
The briefing was to tell us that the authorities are still clueless on the causes of the fire that ripped through the second biggest hospital in the province 10 months ago, leaving hundreds of cancer patients in despair...
