Black Sash wants government to increase R350 Covid-19 grant to R624

“During this time, we will engage in broad consultations and detailed technical work to identify the best options to replace this grant.

“Any future support must pass the test of affordability and must not come at the expense of basic services or at the risk of unsustainable spending. It remains our ambition to establish a minimum level of support for those in greatest need.”

In a statement on Friday, Black Sash called on the government to introduce a basic income support programme for people aged between 18 and 59 who have no income.

The organisation said the programme should be implemented before the SRD grant is terminated.

“The SRD grant is not a handout or a burden, but a constitutional imperative which aids economic growth and is an investment in our collective future given its proven positive benefits,” said Black Sash.

“Research shows that income support leads to better nutritional and educational outcomes, social cohesion, job-seeking behaviour, and stimulates local economies.

“It encourages economic activity and helps to empower women who bear the burden of unpaid caregiving work and gender-based violence.