We’ve got money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is adamant SA has enough money to fulfil President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to extend the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant until the end of March 2023.

“When the president announces ‘I have so many millions for such and such a thing’, it’s because it has been budgeted for already ... So it is not that the Treasury still needs to find the money,” Zulu told Sunday Times Daily.

During his state of the nation address last week, Ramaphosa allayed the fears of millions of South Africans who are deeply dependent on the grant, when he said it would be extended for a further year.

The grant was introduced soon after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic hit SA shores.