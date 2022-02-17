Pupils taught in storeroom as school struggles with overcrowding
Like any typical storeroom, this one at Elsie Ngidi Primary School in Tshiawelo, Soweto, has high, tiny windows that allow little ventilation, risking transmission of Covid-19 as some of the grade 1 pupils are not wearing their masks properly
As the temperature swells into the late 20s, the heat becomes so unbearable that the drenched teacher decides to stop the lesson conducted from a crammed school storeroom to allow her 39 pupils to get some fresh air outside.
Like any typical storeroom, this one at Elsie Ngidi Primary School in Tshiawelo, Soweto, has high, tiny windows that allow little ventilation, risking transmission of Covid-19 as some of the grade 1 pupils are not wearing their masks properly. The “classroom” has desks from wall to wall and the space between them is less than 30cm, making it difficult for the teacher to move around. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.