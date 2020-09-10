Pupils suffer because of greedy officials
As corruption reared its ugly head resulting in an R82m school in an unoccupiable condition, thousands of poor black pupils are left learning under unfavourable conditions.
In yesterday's edition, we reported on 1,900 children from Mayibuye Primary School in Midrand who are attending school in dilapidated prefab classrooms as their new state-of-the-art school stands empty nearby...
