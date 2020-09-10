R82m school a white elephant while pupils attend classes in containers

For nearly three years, Slindile Malope has watched in despair as a new state-of-the-art school meant to accommodate about 2,000 pupils from the impoverished Mayibuye informal settlement in Tembisa, on the East Rand, turn into a white elephant.

Malope's heartache is further compounded by the deteriorating conditions at the old Mayibuye Primary School where more than 1,900 pupils are crammed into prefabs and wendy houses as makeshift classrooms. Despite its dire state of affairs with only six working toilets, broken chairs and desks as well as holes on classroom floors, Mayibuye Primary School has been a beacon of hope and the only primary school for the children in the area.

But after the parents were promised a better school in 2017 with the construction of the state-of-the-art new school about three streets away, their dreams have remained just that more than two years after the building of the school was completed.

The R82m new school could not open its doors to pupils after completion because no building plans were approved by the City of Johannesburg for its construction, the site where the school is built is water-logged and the development contravened the national building regulations.

Malope, whose daughter is in grade 5, said she was deeply worried that their children were educated inside decaying structures while the new school stood empty.