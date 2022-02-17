Bus crosses lanes, shoots up embankment after driver loses control

Seventeen people were injured after a bus allegedly lost control on the N14 near the Eeufees Road off-ramp in Centurion, crossed both the centre median and the oncoming two lanes, shooting up an embankment and rolling on its side.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene along with multiple emergency services at about 5.28pm on Wednesday to find all the injured passengers lying on the roadside below the bus.

Ross Campbell, ER24 spokesperson, said they treated a seriously injured 33-year-old female with advanced life support interventions as well as a moderately injured 44-year-old female. Both were transported to hospital for further care.

Two other people were found to have suffered serious injuries.

“The remaining 13 luckily escaped with only minor injuries. They were treated and transported to hospital by other services on the scene,” he said.

The SA Police Service, Tshwane Metro Police and the fire department were all on the scene for further investigation.

