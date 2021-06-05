South Africa

KZN bus accident leaves one dead and 50 injured

05 June 2021 - 11:06
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A bus rolled down an embankment in northern KwaZulu-Natal leaving one dead and 50 injured
A bus rolled down an embankment in northern KwaZulu-Natal leaving one dead and 50 injured
Image: IPSS MedicalRescue

A bus veered off the road and rolled down an embankment in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and 50 injured.

IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement that the accident happened on the R66 between Gingindlovu and Eshowe.

“The bus has left the roadway and rolled down an embankment, resulting in multiple injuries,” said the statement.

“IPSS Search and Rescue technicians have accessed the bus and initial triage indicates approximately 50 persons have sustained injuries.

“Sadly, one person has sustained fatal injuries.

“IPSS Medical Rescue's advanced life support paramedics, along with various other services, are working to stabilise and rescue patients.”

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | Seven dead, N3 closed in both directions after fiery N3 pile-up

Seven people have been confirmed dead in a horror crash on the N3 highway.
News
3 weeks ago

15 injured in KZN taxi crash

Fifteen people were injured when a minibus taxi overturned on the N2 near Esikhawini, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
News
1 month ago

70 passengers injured after Intercape bus crashes in KZN

Seventy people were injured when the Intercape bus they were travelling in crashed and rolled on to its side near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...