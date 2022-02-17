Work or you’re out: Zimbabwe threat to striking teachers

The Zimbabwe government says teachers and education officials who do not report for duty will be deemed to have resigned.

Teachers in the country have been on strike amid the start of a new school term demanding the government pay them in US dollars.

Teachers in Zimbabwe on average earn ZWL$21,000. The teachers’ union said their members could no longer afford the commute from their homes to the classroom. The government offered teachers a 20% pay increase and other incentives, such as free school fees for their children, but the teachers rejected the offer as insufficient.

In a statement, the Public Service Commission (PSC) said such behaviour by teachers to continue to absent themselves from work, with some reporting for duty but not working, “cannot be tolerated as it will have a lasting, negative impact on an entire generation”.