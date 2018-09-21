South Africa

Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo

By Staff Reporter - 21 September 2018 - 08:24

Ten people have been killed and 34 injured in a bus crash on the N1 in Limpopo‚ near Polokwane.

Emergency services officials said they arrived on the scene to find people scattered around the vehicle.

Ten people were declared dead at the scene‚ five sustained critical injuries‚ while 29 had minor to moderate injuries.

The injured were treated at the scene and then transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

This is the second bus crash in the province on the N1 in just four days. Eleven people were killed when a bus travelling between Zambia and South Africa crashed early on Monday. Passengers sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community of Alexandra bids final farewell to children killed in shack fire
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X