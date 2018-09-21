Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo
Ten people have been killed and 34 injured in a bus crash on the N1 in Limpopo‚ near Polokwane.
An unknown number of people have died after this bus overturned and landed on its side on the N1 just outside Polokwane. The road has been temporarily closed. Second bus accident to claim lives on the Limpopo N1 in a short space of time. 11 people died last week. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Kd3Cyzn1Cv— Katlego Nyoni (@katlego4ever) September 21, 2018
Emergency services officials said they arrived on the scene to find people scattered around the vehicle.
Ten people were declared dead at the scene‚ five sustained critical injuries‚ while 29 had minor to moderate injuries.
The injured were treated at the scene and then transported to hospital.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
We have another Bus Accident on N1-26 next to Caltex Garage near Polokwane. The road is closed for now and please use R101. @_ArriveAlive @ReagaPLK @TrafficRTMC @TrafficSA— Limpopo Transport (@TransportLimCom) September 21, 2018
This is the second bus crash in the province on the N1 in just four days. Eleven people were killed when a bus travelling between Zambia and South Africa crashed early on Monday. Passengers sustained serious injuries.
This is a developing story.