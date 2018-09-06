Two killed and dozens injured in KZN bus accident

Two people were killed and scores were injured when a bus and a bakkie collided in KwaMbonambi‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Thursday afternoon.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said that paramedics arrived at the scene to find that the bus had struck the bakkie before being pushing from the road and coming to rest on an embankment.

He said that two occupants of the bakkie had been killed and as many as 49 people were wounded.

One person who was gravely wounded was airlifted from the scene by the IPSS Black Eagle Aviation helicopter and was flown to a Durban hospital for urgent treatment.