'Security of judiciary requires urgent attention': acting chief justice Zondo

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has voiced “grave concern” over the hammer attack at the country's apex court and says the security of the judiciary and court users requires urgent attention.

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using a hammer to smash the windows of the Constitutional Court. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday. He has been charged with malicious damage to property.

Zondo said in a statement on Thursday that though the incident did not hamper the work of judges and court staff, the security of the judiciary, supporting staff and people using the courts remained compromised and requires urgent attention.