Another fire hits Cape Winelands, as blaze closes Mitchell's Pass

Mitchell's Pass outside Ceres in the Western Cape has been closed due to a fire.

The Cape Winelands district municipality confirmed that its fire services were attending to the fire at the pass on Sunday evening.

"Fire teams responded to a fire on the Witels River side that was reported at 4.40pm. The fire jumped the Mitchell's Pass road and the pass is currently closed.

"Full ground and aerial support has been deployed," the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality said it couldn't yet say when the pass would be re-opened.

TimesLIVE