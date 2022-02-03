Six ANC members in court for political killings in Inanda

The pair were arrested on Wednesday.

They join four members of the ANC branch executive committee in ward 54 — Sibongile Buthelezi, Samke Maphumulo, Doctor Lundy and Thembinkosi Zakes Mkhwanazi — who were arrested in November.

All six accused face three charges of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit public violence.

On September 11 the three women were shot dead when five occupants of a black Opel Corsa bakkie opened fire on a group of people at a political gathering outside Buhlebethu Primary School on Sithole Road in Inanda, Newtown C section.

At least five others were injured and taken to hospital.

The matter was postponed to February 11 for bail application and all the accused remain in custody.

The arrests come a day after police minister Bheki Cele announced that the task team investigating political killings in the province had opened 32 new dockets since June last year — most of which were reported before, during and after the local government elections in November.

Cele said since the formation of the task team in 2018, 258 dockets had been opened and 289 arrests have been made in politically-related cases.