South Africa

Six ANC members in court for political killings in Inanda

03 February 2022 - 16:23
Orrin Singh Reporter
ANC councillor Themba Mnguni (right) and his secretary Thandaza Mbeje in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Thursday.
ANC councillor Themba Mnguni (right) and his secretary Thandaza Mbeje in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Two more ANC members, including a ward councillor, appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with a shooting in which three party members died on September 11.

eThekwini ward 54 councillor Themba Mnguni and his secretary Thandaza Mbeje were the latest accused to appear in connection with the shooting of Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37.

ANC ward 54 councillor Themba Mnguni was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of three ANC members in Inanda.
ANC ward 54 councillor Themba Mnguni was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of three ANC members in Inanda.
Image: Supplied

The pair were arrested on Wednesday. 

They join four members of the ANC branch executive committee in ward 54 — Sibongile Buthelezi, Samke Maphumulo, Doctor Lundy and Thembinkosi Zakes Mkhwanazi — who were arrested in November. 

All six accused face three charges of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit public violence.

On September 11 the three women were shot dead when five occupants of a black Opel Corsa bakkie opened fire on a group of people at a political gathering outside Buhlebethu Primary School on Sithole Road in Inanda, Newtown C section.

At least five others were injured and taken to hospital.

The matter was postponed to February 11 for bail application and all the accused remain in custody. 

The arrests come a day after police minister Bheki Cele announced that the task team investigating political killings in the province had opened 32 new dockets since June last year — most of which were reported before, during and after the local government elections in November. 

Cele said since the formation of the task team in 2018, 258 dockets had been opened and 289 arrests have been made in politically-related cases.

TimesLIVE

'There will be no ANC in 2024 if factionalism persists' — Ace Magashule

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has cautioned that attempts to deploy an “outsider” to the ANC's secretariat would create factionalism ...
News
4 hours ago

Nehawu drags ANC to labour court over unpaid salaries

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union confirmed on Wednesday it has taken the ANC to the labour court over unpaid salaries to its ...
News
1 day ago

ANC, IFP and NFP most affected by KZN political killings

Internal conflicts within the ANC, IFP and NFP have resulted in the parties being most affected by political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, police ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
Prasa suspects it has 3,000 ‘ghost employees’