Five people including a child die in fiery collision

Five people were killed in a collision between a truck and a sedan on Wednesday night when the vehicles burst into flames.

The crash happened at the Swartkoppies and Kliprivier intersection in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg.

ER24, City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni fire services, and other services, arrived at 10.30pm to find a truck lying on its side next to a light motor vehicle in the middle of the road, both vehicles well alight, said ER24's Russel Meiring.

“Authorities closed off the road while fire services battled the blaze, extinguishing it after some time.

“Medics found four adults and a child lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, all five had succumbed to their extensive burn wounds. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.”

Two men from the truck were assessed and found to have escaped with only moderate injuries, said Meiring. The men were treated and later transported to South Rand Provincial Hospital for further care.

