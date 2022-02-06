Arson suspected after fire at St George's Cathedral

Arson is suspected after a fire broke out in the basement of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday.

In a social media post, the dean of the cathedral, Rev Michael Weeder, said the fire was an “act of arson”.

“It appears that a lit piece of cotton/gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's Wale Street entrance. Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral,” Weeder said.

He said the burglar bars had to be broken so the firefighters could gain access.

“The cloister area door also had to be broken open as at one stage the firefighters thought the fire was actually inside the cathedral. A police docket has been opened and an investigation is in progress,” he said.

“I received an early morning WhatsApp note followed by a phone call from one of our cathedral wardens, Catherine de Jong, that there has been a fire in the basement of the Wale Street section of the cathedral.