Shock as another principal, his wife are murdered

The KwaZulu-Natal education department is reeling from shock following the death of Maria Trot Junior Primary School principal.

According to a statement by the department, the principal and his wife were shot dead by unknown gunmen at their home on Friday.

The incident comes after the death of Thembisile Ngendane, a deputy principal at Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa, who was shot dead in front of the school’s gates.

In another incident, a teacher from Setjhaba Semaketse Secondary School in Botshabelo, Free State, was allegedly violently attacked by a Grade 11 learner and her parents.