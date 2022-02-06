Shock as another principal, his wife are murdered
The KwaZulu-Natal education department is reeling from shock following the death of Maria Trot Junior Primary School principal.
According to a statement by the department, the principal and his wife were shot dead by unknown gunmen at their home on Friday.
The incident comes after the death of Thembisile Ngendane, a deputy principal at Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa, who was shot dead in front of the school’s gates.
In another incident, a teacher from Setjhaba Semaketse Secondary School in Botshabelo, Free State, was allegedly violently attacked by a Grade 11 learner and her parents.
KZN MEC Kwazi Mshengu has condemned the murdering of educators as cowardly.
“The teaching profession is a noble one that must be protected and respected at all times. As we sympathise with his loved ones, we equally pray to God to grant everyone the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Mshengu said.
Mshengu called on police and other relevant security agencies to ensure that the culprits are apprehended through a careful and speedy investigation and brought to justice.
