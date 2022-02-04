Blade Nzimande rubbishes claims NSFAS will be converted to a loan

Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande has dismissed misinformation peddled by “individuals with twisted agendas” about plans to “convert” the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to a loan.

Nzimande said beneficiaries of the NSFAS bursary scheme are not required to pay back the money spent towards their tuition fees.

The minister on Tuesday briefed the media on the state of readiness for the post-school education and training sector.

He announced that last year he appointed a task team to develop a new student financial aid policy about the development of a funding scheme for students who don’t qualify for NSFAS.

Nzimande said he was awaiting a progress report which would be presented to him in the first half of 2022.