South Africa

Students reject 75% pass rate for NSFAS beneficiaries

Representatives want course pass rate to remain at 50%

17 November 2021 - 07:29

Students need a 75% pass of their modules in order to continue receiving funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This is contained in a document presented by the scheme during a consultative session regarding new funding policy which was attended by student leaders from 26 public universities on Monday...

