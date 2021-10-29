Nzimande promises faster, efficient NSFAS applications

The minister of higher education said applications for funding will open from Tuesday next week until January 7 when matric results are released

Students applying for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will be able to receive results immediately and others may take up to 48 hours to be provided.



At Thursday's official opening of the application process, minister of higher education Blade Nzimande said the new faster application process will make up for any perceived lost time...