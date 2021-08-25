MPs slam Blade Nzimande for hiring private firm to conduct forensic probe

MPs have criticised higher education minister Blade Nzimande for opting to hire private forensic investigators to conduct a probe at the National Skills Fund (NSF), instead of using the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Nzimande on Wednesday told parliament's standing committee on public accounts that the department had hired private forensic investigators to conduct the probe and they would later forward the findings to the SIU.

The SIU already has its eyes on another probe, at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which is also under Nzimande's department.

The NSF probe has seen Nzimande's long-serving director-general, Gwebinkundla Qonde, placed on precautionary suspension, a move which has seen the two go to war.

The suspension and probe into the NSF was triggered by a disclaimer audit opinion of the entity, which he is an accounting officer of.