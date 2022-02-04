Gregory Maqoma relieved his dance show has finally hit the stage
'Scion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero' faced numerous Covid-19 postponements last year
Choreographer and contemporary dancer Gregory Maqoma is relieved that his dance show Scion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero finally hit the stage after many postponements last year.
Scion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero opened on Sunday at Nelson Mandela stage at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg and received a standing ovation. The show was scheduled to open last year but was postponed due to Covid-19 regulations...
