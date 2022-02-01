Fedhasa calls for scrapping of compulsory PCR test for vaccinated inbound travellers

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) on Tuesday urged government to remove the compulsory PCR test required for inbound international and returning South African travellers who are fully vaccinated.

This comes as the government announced major adjustments to Covid-19 regulations on Monday night, including that those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate and schools returning to daily attendance. These were welcomed by the body.

“The PCR test requirement is a deterrent to international travel and consequently the recovery of our tourism and hospitality sector,” said Fedhasa national chair Rosemary Anderson.

“Many other countries have removed the requirement to furnish the test if the traveller can prove they have been fully vaccinated. While we have been grateful to our domestic travellers for their support throughout the pandemic, there are many tourism and hospitality companies in SA which depend heavily on inbound international travel.