How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women?

Pregnant women with Covid-19 may experience preterm birth and be more likely to suffer severe illness from the virus than non-pregnant women.

This is according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It recommends Covid-19 vaccines be taken by everyone aged five years and older, including women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future.

“Pregnant women should take steps to reduce their risk of getting sick, including proper hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a face mask in public.

“Pregnant women should also get vaccinated against whooping cough and influenza (flu) during each pregnancy to help protect themselves and their baby,” said the CDC.