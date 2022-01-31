Covid-19: SA records 1,366 new cases, 71 deaths in 24 hours
SA recorded 1,366 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of infections recorded to date to 3,605,222.
This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in its daily statistical reporting.
The NICD, using health department data, said that there were also 71 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. With many of these being based on historical data, it was established that 14 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.
In total, there have been 95,093 fatalities to date.
Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (563), followed by the Western Cape (189) and KwaZulu-Natal (175).
Mpumalanga (132) was the only other province to record more than 100 cases in the past 24 hours.
The NICD also reported that there were 63 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are 5,355 people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.