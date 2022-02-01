No symptoms, no isolation and full-time return to school: Govt announces new Covid-19 rules

If you test positive for Covid-19 but are not showing symptoms, you do not need to go into isolation.

This is among a number of new measures put in place on Monday night after a special cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

Another new rule announced as part of the adjusted alert level 1 regulations was the return to full-time, non-rotational schooling.

In a statement on Monday night, the presidency announced that the new rules came after meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Co-ordinating Council (PCC).