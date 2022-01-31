Abusive husband jailed but wife fears collateral damage
Woman concerned for her kids
The wife of a businessman sentenced to nine years in jail for trying to kill her has opened up about the challenges she foresees when their young children ask her how their father ended up behind bars.
Nthabiseng Dikgale, 42, could not believe her ears when the Palmridge regional court sentenced her husband Matome Jonas Dikgale on Wednesday...
