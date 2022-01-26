Parents and EFF block gates at Pholosho Secondary School in Alex

Teachers at Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, were met by locked gates at the school on Monday morning.

This is after a group of parents, together with EFF members, blocked the gates demanding that pupils be allocated space.

Teachers were sitting in their cars outside the school while a few police officers were monitoring the situation.

One of the EFF leaders who asked not to be identified said there were a number of pupils in Alexandra who were still looking for schools.

“We came here not to disrupt schooling but to help parents secure space for their children. We have only allowed education assistance inside so as to guard the learners. We want to ensure that all children are placed in schools because we cannot afford to have to go back home and wait to apply for school next year,” she said.