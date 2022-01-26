Parents and EFF block gates at Pholosho Secondary School in Alex
Teachers at Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, were met by locked gates at the school on Monday morning.
This is after a group of parents, together with EFF members, blocked the gates demanding that pupils be allocated space.
Teachers were sitting in their cars outside the school while a few police officers were monitoring the situation.
One of the EFF leaders who asked not to be identified said there were a number of pupils in Alexandra who were still looking for schools.
“We came here not to disrupt schooling but to help parents secure space for their children. We have only allowed education assistance inside so as to guard the learners. We want to ensure that all children are placed in schools because we cannot afford to have to go back home and wait to apply for school next year,” she said.
Akhona Fesi says her 16 year old niece was turned away from Pholosho Secondary School as they said she is over age for a grade 9 class. Her niece had bee out of school for two years because of her ancestral calling @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/gUbEiZzc9n— Yoliswa Sobuwa (@YoliswaSobuwa) January 26, 2022
A grade 6 pupil could not hide her tears as she has been rejected at most of the schools.
“I am worried that I will spend this year at home. It hurts to see others going to school in the morning whereas I don't know what will happen to me this year,” she said.
One woman said a 16-year-old relation, who is meant to start grade 9, was turned away because she is average.
“She has been out of school for two years because of health problems. Her mother is in the Eastern Cape and does not work. I am worried about her future. We went to the department and we were referred to Pholosho but they are rejecting her,” the woman said.
Teachers were only allowed into the school just after 9am.
