Pupils pay tribute to slain 'amazing' deputy principal

“Once in a lifetime, I got to meet an amazing teacher like you.” And “We laughed, learned and got motivated by you.”

These are some of the tributes for slain educator Thembisile Ngendane by pupils at Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa, on the East Rand.

Ngendane, 50, was gunned down by three men outside the school on Friday.

On Monday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school.