Relief for Alex pupils after a year of trauma
Two pupils also killed at Pholosho secondary
Despite disruptions to their classes and violence at a nearby school, pupils from Minerva Secondary School are glad they managed to pass their 2021 matric exams.
Pupils at Minerva, a school based in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, had to study under a climate of fear after the deaths of two pupils at nearby Pholosho Junior Secondary School at the hands of fellow learners...
