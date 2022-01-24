Sangoma calling was no big deal for Lesego
Teen traditional healer bags diploma pass
Unlike her peers, Lesego Koshane, 19, had to write her grade12 exams wearing her school uniform with her sangoma gear tucked underneath it.
The former learner at Vlakfontein High School in Mamelodi, Tshwane, had been undergoing sangoma training while writing her final exams last year. Her calling began in October, just a few weeks before sitting for her first paper...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.