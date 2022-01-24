Sangoma calling was no big deal for Lesego

Teen traditional healer bags diploma pass

Unlike her peers, Lesego Koshane, 19, had to write her grade12 exams wearing her school uniform with her sangoma gear tucked underneath it.



The former learner at Vlakfontein High School in Mamelodi, Tshwane, had been undergoing sangoma training while writing her final exams last year. Her calling began in October, just a few weeks before sitting for her first paper...