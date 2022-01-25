School mourns gunned down deputy principal

Phomolong Secondary School is one block away from Andrew Mapheto Drive, one of Tembisa’s busy main roads, and just 4.5km from the Tembisa South police station

The mysterious shooting at the entrance of a best performing secondary school in Tembisa has shocked locals as such an incident has never happened in the school's 27 years of existence.



