Concern as top school PP Hlungwani’s performance dips

Parents pledge active participation

Absenteeism and lack of support from some parents have undone a decade of work which saw a rural Limpopo school climb to the top with impressive matric results in recent years.



PP Hlungwani Secondary School in Green Farm, outside Malamulele, which dominated headlines last year with its impressive results for 2020, has now dropped, managing only a 73.3% pass rate for 2021...