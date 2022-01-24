Concern as top school PP Hlungwani’s performance dips
Parents pledge active participation
Absenteeism and lack of support from some parents have undone a decade of work which saw a rural Limpopo school climb to the top with impressive matric results in recent years.
PP Hlungwani Secondary School in Green Farm, outside Malamulele, which dominated headlines last year with its impressive results for 2020, has now dropped, managing only a 73.3% pass rate for 2021...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.