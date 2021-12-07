SA deputy principal at Chinese school feels SA education still tops

Mpanza said for many the move was encouraged by the high unemployment rate in SA and the ability to earn more in China while saving for a comfortable return to the country

Ndumiso Mpanza‚ 28‚ deputy principal at the Interlingua School in Guizhou province in China‚ says his exposure to China’s technologically advanced schools has not altered his perception that the SA schooling system remains in a league of its own. Mpanza is also a shareholder in the school.



“If I had to compare the SA system to the rest of the world‚ not just China but Europe‚ other parts of Asia and America‚ the SA system is by far one of the finest in the world,” Mpanza told TimesLIVE...