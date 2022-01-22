Fires on Ou Kaapseweg contained, visitors to Silvermine evacuated

A busy mountain road connecting the southern peninsula to the rest of Cape Town was closed by seven fires on Saturday, and visitors to the Silvermine area were evacuated.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, a spokesperson for the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, said Ou Kaapseweg was closed in both directions between Steenberg and Silvermine Road in Noordhoek.

At 1.40pm, a tweet from Table Mountain National Park said all seven "ignition areas" had been contained but the situation remained "very volatile".

"Crews remain on scene conducting mop-up operations, as well as four helicopters which will continue waterbombing the area," it said.

NCC Wildfires tweeted that the area was "still very hot and dangerous".

Visitors to the Silvermine area - which had reached full capacity on the hottest day of summer so far, according to Table Mountain National Park - were evacuated as a safety precaution and ground crews from VWS Wildfire Services and Working on Fire were called in.