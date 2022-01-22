South Africa

Fires on Ou Kaapseweg contained, visitors to Silvermine evacuated

By SIPOKAZI FOKAZI - 22 January 2022 - 14:32
Ou Kaapseweg in Cape Town's southern peninsula was closed by fire on January 22 2022. File photo
Ou Kaapseweg in Cape Town's southern peninsula was closed by fire on January 22 2022. File photo
Image: NCC Environmental Services/Charl Steenkamp

A busy mountain road connecting the southern peninsula to the rest of Cape Town was closed by seven fires on Saturday, and visitors to the Silvermine area were evacuated.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, a spokesperson for the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, said Ou Kaapseweg was closed in both directions between Steenberg and Silvermine Road in Noordhoek. 

At 1.40pm, a tweet from Table Mountain National Park said all seven "ignition areas" had been contained but the situation remained "very volatile".

"Crews remain on scene conducting mop-up operations, as well as four helicopters which will continue waterbombing the area," it said.

NCC Wildfires tweeted that the area was "still very hot and dangerous".

Visitors to the Silvermine area - which had reached full capacity on the hottest day of summer so far, according to Table Mountain National Park - were evacuated as a safety precaution and ground crews from VWS Wildfire Services and Working on Fire were called in.

Fire service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire had been "extremely fluid" and about 80 firefighters were involved in fighting it.

The City of Cape Town had dispatched about 10 vehicles - six fire engines and four water tankers. 

A temperature of 37ºC was forecast for midafternoon. Cape Town's “Cape Doctor” — the south-easterly summer wind that often fans wildfires — was blowing only gently, however.

TimesLIVE 

Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe's bail hearing postponed after he contracts Covid-19

The man accused of torching parliament on January 2 will have to wait another week for his much-anticipated bail hearing.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Portrait of an alleged arsonist: What we know about Zandile Mafe

He has been described as a “humble man” and is accused of setting the fire which destroyed parliamentary buildings.
News
3 days ago

Judge orders Mafe be released from psychiatry hospital

“We take the liberty of individuals seriously… This is the Western Cape Mr Mpofu, we know what we’re doing.”
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?