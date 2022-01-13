Man accused of torching parliament begins 30 days in psychiatric hospital

The man facing a terrorism charge after the fire that destroyed large parts of parliament began 30 days of observation at a psychiatric hospital on Thursday.

During an appearance in the Cape Town magistrate's court Zandile Christmas Mafe was informed a bed was available for him at Valkenberg hospital in the city.

Eric Ntabazalila, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Western Cape, said prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem advised Mafe's lawyer on Wednesday afternoon that Valkenberg had space for the 49-year-old.