Parliament not compliant with fire regulations, September 2020 inspections found

At least 15 months before the devastating blaze which started on January 2, parliament buildings were not compliant with fire regulations, and the ventilation system design and fire protection in the parliamentary precinct needed to be reviewed by a fire consultant.

This failure to adhere to policy exposed President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others, to potential harm, as shocking flaws were found at Tuynhuys, his Cape Town office.

These are some of the findings of an independent review of parliament prestige construction projects by an external auditing company, BDO.

The building inspections were conducted in September 2020, but the 194-page report was kept under wraps until Friday morning.

During a site visit by auditors to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) building and to Tuynhuys, which houses Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza’s offices, they found the building was not fitted with an automatic sprinkler system.

The NCOP building’s sprinkler system had not been operational for some time.