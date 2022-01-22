Matric student shot dead while waiting for newspapers containing his results

A student waiting with his friends for newspapers containing their matric results was shot dead by robbers.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the student and his friends were waiting for the newspapers around 1am on Friday at a garage shop in Pietermaritzburg.

Suddenly, five men approached the group from MandlakaZulu High in Imbali and demanded the student's cellphone, said Mshengu.

When he refused to hand it over “they opened fire, killing him instantly ... and fled the scene in an unidentified car”.