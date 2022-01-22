South Africa

Matric student shot dead while waiting for newspapers containing his results

By TIMESLIVE - 22 January 2022 - 14:11
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says he is shocked by a matric student's murder on January 21 2022.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says he is shocked by a matric student's murder on January 21 2022.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A student waiting with his friends for newspapers containing their matric results was shot dead by robbers.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the student and his friends were waiting for the newspapers around 1am on Friday at a garage shop in Pietermaritzburg.

Suddenly, five men approached the group from MandlakaZulu High in Imbali and demanded the student's cellphone, said Mshengu.

When he refused to hand it over “they opened fire, killing him instantly ... and fled the scene in an unidentified car”.

 

Mshengu said he was shocked by the killing. “The learner had worked very hard for the last 12 years to finally obtain his national senior certificate, but all that has now been erased by his selfish killers who in our view are cowards,” he said on Saturday.

“They have taken the young man's life away and left his family and friends with many unanswered questions.

“We call upon the law enforcement agencies to make every possible effort to apprehend the perpetrators.”

Mshengu said he sent heartfelt condolences to the student's family and friends.

TimesLIVE

Heartbreaking farewell for Daveyton pupils who died in tragic shooting

A picture of a close-knit friendship so tight that it bordered on brotherhood was painted of the relationship between two boys who died in a tragic ...
News
3 days ago

Harrowing tragedy robs SA of young talent

In rural parts of the province which are starved of success stories, sports provides an escape to many young people and adults.
News
1 month ago

Grieving families speak out on tragic Gauteng schoolboy double shooting

The families of two 16-year-old pupils from Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton have shed new light on Thursday's tragic incident in which one of the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?