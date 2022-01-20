SA records 76.4% matric pass — a slight increase from last year

The matric class of 2021 achieved a 76.4% pass rate, up from 76.2% the year before.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga released the results at an event on Thursday night.

The Free State was the best-performing province, at 85.7% (up 0.6 percentage points from 2020), while Limpopo was the worst-performing at 66.7% (a decline of 1.5 percentage points from the year before).

Motshekga said that the number of candidates qualifying for admission to bachelor studies at universities was 256,031 — up four percentage points from 2020.

“This represents 36.4% of the total number of candidates who wrote the 2021 National Senior Certificate exams. We must state that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most bachelor passes,” said Motshekga.

The class of 2021 was the second to write in often-challenging Covid-19 conditions, something which Motshekga alluded to during her address. She said that the class of 2021 was the most affected by the virus, “because they had to ensure two consecutive years of harsh exposure to the unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic”.