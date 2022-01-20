Motshekga hosts top achievers at breakfast

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga is on Thursday morning hosting the 33 top achievers from the class of 2021.

The pupils were honoured with Johhny Clegg's song titled Asimbonanga at the breakfast taking place at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg where pupils came wearing their uniform.

“The class of 2021 is the class of its own that studied for two years under the pandemic. They carry the hope, future and aspirations of this country. They have delivered well for themselves and now should deliver for the nation,” Motshekga said.

She said they should not be scared of greatness.

“All of you (top learners, teachers, principals and caregivers) represent what it means to be an achiever in the basic education sector through deeds, not words. Like I said a few years ago, you have summited Mount Kilimanjaro in your race to summit the metaphorical Mount Everest.