Motshekga hosts top achievers at breakfast
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga is on Thursday morning hosting the 33 top achievers from the class of 2021.
The pupils were honoured with Johhny Clegg's song titled Asimbonanga at the breakfast taking place at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg where pupils came wearing their uniform.
“The class of 2021 is the class of its own that studied for two years under the pandemic. They carry the hope, future and aspirations of this country. They have delivered well for themselves and now should deliver for the nation,” Motshekga said.
She said they should not be scared of greatness.
“All of you (top learners, teachers, principals and caregivers) represent what it means to be an achiever in the basic education sector through deeds, not words. Like I said a few years ago, you have summited Mount Kilimanjaro in your race to summit the metaphorical Mount Everest.
Nkosi Rick a former pupil at Sidlamafa Secondary School, one of the top 33 matric achievers says he was surprised to be announced as a national top achiever @SowetanLIVE #MatricResults pic.twitter.com/M5VpXJXO4W— Yoliswa Sobuwa (@YoliswaSobuwa) January 20, 2022
Zanokuhle Dlephu a former pupil at St Vincent School for the deaf in Rosebank speaking through Nicotine du Toit - SA Sign Language Interpreter says she wants to be a teacher so as to motivate deaf learners @SowetanLIVE#MatricResults pic.twitter.com/bJhpghcRg6— Yoliswa Sobuwa (@YoliswaSobuwa) January 20, 2022
“The founding father of the new South Africa, former president Nelson Mandela summed it up thus: 'After climbing a great hill, one finds that there are many more hills to climb'. Don’t be fooled into self-righteousness Your journey to tremendous success has only just begun. The next hill is university/college studies, then the world of work, coupled with life and its heartaches,” Motshekga said.
She encouraged them to “just follow their heart and take that first step towards the next hill”.
This week Umalusi, the quality assurance council, approved the release of matric results and Motshekga is expected to make an announcement on Thursday evening.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.