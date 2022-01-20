Western Cape matrics lead bachelor passes

The Western Cape is leading in terms of bachelor passes obtained by the class of 2021.

Department of basic education director-general Mweli Mathanzima said Gauteng took the second spot, followed by Free State.

“You will appreciate that between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal they account for almost 80% of the total bachelor’s in the system,” Mathanzima said.

He said in 2005, quintile 4 and 5 schools accounted for 80% of bachelor passes.

“In 2021, quintile 4 and 5 schools achieved 38.2% of bachelor passes. However, quintile 1 to 3 (schools) accounted for 61.8% of bachelor passes in 2021. This means children in rural areas, township and informal settlement have increased their output in the system,” Mathanzima said.

He said the class of 2021 did not have a full exposure to exams.

"They had their vacations shortened to allow for more time for teaching and learning. They went through assessment changed in grade 11 where school-based assessment increased from 25% to 60%,” Mathanzima said.