News

Western Cape matrics lead bachelor passes

Gauteng, Free State finish second and third

20 January 2022 - 19:13
Learners from the Western Cape have scored the highest number of bachelor passes.
Learners from the Western Cape have scored the highest number of bachelor passes.
Image: JULIJA SAPIC/123RF

The Western Cape is leading in terms of bachelor passes obtained by the class of 2021.

Department of basic education director-general Mweli Mathanzima said Gauteng took the second spot, followed by Free State. 

You will appreciate that between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal they account for almost 80% of the total bachelors in the system, Mathanzima said.

He said in 2005, quintile 4 and 5 schools accounted for 80% of bachelor passes.

In 2021, quintile 4 and 5 schools achieved 38.2% of bachelor passes. However, quintile 1 to 3 (schools) accounted for 61.8% of bachelor passes in 2021. This means children in rural areas, township and informal settlement have increased their output in the system, Mathanzima said.

He said the class of 2021 did not have a full exposure to exams.

"They had their vacations shortened to allow for more time for teaching and learning. They went through assessment changed in grade 11 where school-based assessment increased from 25% to 60%, Mathanzima  said.

Class of 2021 had the most pupils writing matric exams

The class of 2021 had the highest enrolment and the largest number of pupils sitting for the matric examinations, basic education director-general ...
News
1 hour ago

SA records 76.4% matric pass — a slight increase from last year

The matric class of 2021 achieved a 76.4% pass rate, up from 76.2% the year before.
News
32 minutes ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?