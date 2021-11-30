‘Stay safe’: Severe storms, hail and strong winds forecast for KZN

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert after the SA Weather Service issued a warning about strong winds, hail and severe lightning expected for large parts of the province.

In its alert, the weather service said severe thunderstorms were expected over the western, Midlands and northern parts of the province from Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Affected areas include the districts of uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, uMzinyathi, uThukela, Zululand, Amajuba, iLembe and King Cetshwayo.

The weather service said this could lead to localised damage to settlements and infrastructure due to strong winds.