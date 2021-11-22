South Africa

Two children dead, 7 taken for medical treatment after being struck by lightning

22 November 2021 - 09:16
Two children lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Two children died and seven were hospitalised after being struck by lightning at Sheepmoor in the Gert Sibande district on Saturday.

According to police information, a group of young boys were playing soccer around 5pm at a local sports ground when it started raining and the children reportedly sought cover under a tree.

“Unfortunately nine children were struck by lightning and two lost their lives. Seven were taken to hospital for medical treatment,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said an inquest case is being investigated by police in Sheepmoor.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has sent condolences  on behalf of police management to the families of the two children who lost their lives.

Manamela wished a speedy recovery for the injured children, and urged parents to be vigilant and warn their children about the dangers of lightning and to avoid tall, isolated objects and not to stand near trees during stormy weather.

TimesLIVE

