Grade 3 pupil dies from lightning strike

The Free State department of education is mourning the death of a grade 3 pupil who was struck by lighting in Bloemfontein.

Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the pupil from Bloemfontein Oos School was struck by lightning while she was walking home from school with other pupils.

“The incident happened close to her home in the Khayelisha area in Mangaung township,” Ndaba said.

He said the school community and parents will be given psychosocial support from Tuesday.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, fellow learners and teachers of the deceased learner,” Ndaba said.