South Africa

Grade 3 pupil dies from lightning strike

09 November 2021 - 10:14
A grade 3 pupil in the Free State has died after being struck by lightning.
A grade 3 pupil in the Free State has died after being struck by lightning.
Image: Neale du Plooy

The Free State department of education is mourning the death of a grade 3 pupil who was struck by lighting in Bloemfontein.

Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the pupil from Bloemfontein Oos School was struck by lightning while she was walking home from school with other pupils.

“The incident happened close to her home in the Khayelisha area in Mangaung township,” Ndaba said. 

He said the school community and parents will be given psychosocial support from Tuesday.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, fellow learners and teachers of the deceased learner,” Ndaba said.

13-year-old stabbed to death ‘by pupil from school across town’ in Free State

A 13-year-old Free State pupil was stabbed to death by a child from another school in front of other students and teachers on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Teachers arrested after assaulting Grade 3 pupil

Three teachers from Mqabo Junior Secondary School in Engcobo, Eastern Cape are facing suspension after they allegedly assaulted a nine-year-old Grade ...
News
4 days ago

Teacher, pupil die in North West car crash

A teacher and a 14 year old grade 7 pupil died in a horrific accident outside Potchefstroom on Saturday as they were returning from provincial summer ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout