Gautengers warned to batten down the hatches as thunderstorms approach

30 December 2021 - 12:14
Paul Ash Senior reporter
Severe thunderstorms with "excessive lightning" are expected in southern Gauteng on Thursday afternoon.
Image: MICHAEL WALKER

Severe thunderstorms bringing hail, heavy rain and “excessive lightning” are expected to hit the southern part of Gauteng on Thursday afternoon.

The expected storms raised the chances of flooding, hail damage and lightning strikes, the SA Weather Service said.

While Gauteng awoke to blue skies on Thursday morning, thunderstorms were brewing in the northern part of the Free State by midmorning, according to the SAWS online storm tracking map.

The storms were expected to hit Gauteng by late afternoon.

Potential threats include heavy rain, flooding, “large amounts of small hail” and “excessive lightning”, the update warned.

TimesLIVE

Flood fears loom as rain lashes SA

SA’s north-eastern areas can expect “disruptive rain” as wet conditions continued over much of the country on Monday.
2 days ago

Families evacuated, emergency teams on high alert after Gauteng floods

At least 11 people from two households have been evacuated after flash floods in Alexandra next to the Jukskei River, Johannesburg emergency services ...
2 days ago

