South Africa

Gauteng has exited fourth wave of Covid-19: health minister Joe Phaahla

By Nomahlubi Sonjica - 14 January 2022 - 11:50
Health minister Joe Phaahla says there has been a decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases nationally compared to the previous week. File photo.
Health minister Joe Phaahla says there has been a decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases nationally compared to the previous week. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Joe Phaahla says Gauteng has exited the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Phaahla and a panel of health experts were on Friday providing an update on the national vaccination rollout programme and government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Phaahla said there has been a decrease in new Covid-19 cases nationally compared to the previous week.

“Gauteng has officially exited the fourth wave in terms of the technical definition of a wave.”

He urged South Africans to get vaccinated: “It’s all in our hands. We can get back more of our social lives and get back to work. The door to enter normal life is through vaccination. We can free the country from the clutches of Covid-19.”

Western Cape passes fourth wave peak, premier calls for end to state of disaster

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province has passed the peak of its fourth wave of Covid-19 and a consistent decline in cases can be ...
News
1 week ago

Michelle Groome, head of the division of public health surveillance and response at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), said it was important to increase vaccination among young people who are not vaccinating in large numbers.

According to Dr Waasila Jassat from the NICD, the peak in deaths and hospitalisations was lower in the fourth wave than the previous waves.

“Cases [in the fourth wave] peaked and declined at a higher rate than the Delta peak.”

Milani Wolmarans, project manager of the electronic vaccination data system, said the total number of unvaccinated people who have been hospitalised as at January 12 was 5,731, while the number of fully vaccinated people in hospital was 1,774. There were 321 partially vaccinated people in hospital.

Of the total number of unvaccinated hospitalised people, 4,976 were in Covid-19 wards, 359 in high care and 396 in intensive care.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 pneumonia deaths sharply down in fourth wave, say Western Cape researchers

A comparison of Covid-19-related deaths in the third and fourth waves of the pandemic has confirmed that the virus itself is killing fewer patients ...
News
1 day ago

Prof Abdool Karim says future Covid-19 variants are likely to be ‘much weaker’ than Omicron

Prof Salim Abdool Karim said future variants could continue to evolve and spread faster, but cause less severe disease.
News
1 day ago

SA could be out of Covid-19 fourth wave within 10 or 11 days, says Prof Adrian Puren

Prof Adrian Puren says SA could be out of the Covid-19 fourth wave within 10 or 11 days.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town