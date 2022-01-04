South Africa

State capture report handover to go ahead as court challenge fails

04 January 2022 - 13:31
Members of the ANC NEC posing with President Cyril Ramaphosa during a break at the state capture commission of inquiry in April 2021. File image
Members of the ANC NEC posing with President Cyril Ramaphosa during a break at the state capture commission of inquiry in April 2021. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The formal handover of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa will proceed as planned on Tuesday afternoon.

The application by the Democracy in Action group to block it was struck from the roll by the Johannesburg high court.

Representing the state capture inquiry, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi labelled the case a “reckless and frivolous challenge”.

“This is self-created urgency,” he argued.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Last-minute court bid to prevent hand over of state capture report

An urgent application to court has been made to prevent the hand over of part I of the state capture report, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa has ...
News
23 hours ago

Why take a year to seek legal recourse, judge asks group challenging state capture handover to Ramaphosa

Johannesburg high court judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley has questioned the timing of Democracy in Action's bid to block Tuesday's handover of part one ...
News
2 hours ago

What to expect from the release of the state capture report on Tuesday: Madonsela and Casac weigh in

Was the state captured?
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze