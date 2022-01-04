Gallants chair Sello on Otladisa deal to Kaizer Chiefs: 'It's just stories'

There is no deal for Katlego Otladisa to sign for Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants chairperson Abram Sello says.

Sello denied reports and information circulating from around Naturena that highly-rated winger Otladisa is on the verge of signing for Amakhosi at the start of the January transfer window.

“Everybody just writes to do news hype. No, no — we are not into that,” Sello told TimesLIVE on Tuesday. “We want to build up our club as well.

“For now there is nothing. Remember we still are placing building blocks here.

“And then it's not that we won't entertain the market at the right price. But for now let's allow us to build them, have quality, develop them and then maybe we would consider [selling players].

“For now, no, there is nobody being sold. [Ndabayithethwa] Ndlondlo too. It's just stories.”

Lively forward Ndlondlo has also been linked to various clubs. Sello denied there had been concrete approaches for Otladisa and Ndlondlo.

“No we have not been approached. It's just speculation or wishes from those who want to see that, but there is nothing now — we will see in future.”

Otladisa has fuelled speculation of a move to Chiefs posting a picture on Instagram of himself in action against Amakhosi this week, accompanied by the words: “Wizard. Time soon can't wait”.