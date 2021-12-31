South Africa

SA will hear the first part of the state capture report next week

31 December 2021 - 12:04
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the first part of the state capture report will be available for the media next week.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the first part of the report into state capture on Tuesday next week.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele spoke to members of the media in a virtual briefing on Friday.

Gungubele said in line with the agreement, commission chairperson judge Raymond Zondo is ready to hand over the document which was to be received by the president on Friday but in line with the mourning period for archbishop Desmond Tutu, the document will be handed over next Tuesday.

Gungubele added that as soon as the president receives the document, it will be made public. 

“It will be released immediately, this may not be on Tuesday — but it will be available next week.”

He said the report will come in three parts, with the second part due to be received at the end of January and the third at the end of February.

Once the entire document is handed over on time, President Ramaphosa has until June 30 to submit his recommendations to parliament.

